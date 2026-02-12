Logo
Logo

Business

Cisco raises annual resulsts forecast fueled by AI demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Cisco raises annual resulsts forecast fueled by AI demand

Cisco raises annual resulsts forecast fueled by AI demand

The logo of networking gear maker Cisco Systems Inc is seen during GSMA's 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

12 Feb 2026 05:29AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feb 11 : Cisco Systems raised its full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecasts on Wednesday, driven by robust enterprise spending on its networking equipment amid the artificial intelligence boom. 

A surge in data center investments, fueled by technology companies' need for AI computing infrastructure, has driven strong demand for Cisco's core networking products, such as switches and routers.

Enterprises are expected to ensure their campus networks are "AI ready" as infrastructure readiness will be crucial for AI-era workloads and modernization needs across switching, wireless and IoT systems.    

The company said it now expects 2026 revenue between $61.2 billion and $61.7 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $60.2 billion to $61 billion.    

Cisco sees adjusted per-share profit between $4.13 and $4.17 for its current fiscal year, compared to its prior projection of $4.08 to $4.14 per share. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement