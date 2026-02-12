Cisco raises annual resulsts forecast fueled by AI demand

Feb 11 : Cisco Systems raised its full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecasts on Wednesday, driven by robust enterprise spending on its networking equipment amid the artificial intelligence boom.

A surge in data center investments, fueled by technology companies' need for AI computing infrastructure, has driven strong demand for Cisco's core networking products, such as switches and routers.

Enterprises are expected to ensure their campus networks are "AI ready" as infrastructure readiness will be crucial for AI-era workloads and modernization needs across switching, wireless and IoT systems.

The company said it now expects 2026 revenue between $61.2 billion and $61.7 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $60.2 billion to $61 billion.

Cisco sees adjusted per-share profit between $4.13 and $4.17 for its current fiscal year, compared to its prior projection of $4.08 to $4.14 per share.