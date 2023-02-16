Logo
Business

Cisco raises full-year forecast on strong demand, easing supply hurdles

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. networks giant Cisco Systems is seen in front of their headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France August 6, 2022. REUTES/Sarah Meyssonnier

16 Feb 2023 05:12AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 05:57AM)
:Cisco Systems Inc raised its forecast for full-year revenue growth and adjusted profit on Wednesday, banking on its ability to push backlog orders and rapid adoption of 5G technology to keep demand upbeat, sending the company's shares up 10 per cent.

Cisco, whose products are core to a firm's networking infrastructure, has benefited as companies are increasingly adopting technologies like the cloud and digital workloads to support hybrid work.

The company, which reeled from chip shortages and excess inventory buildup last year, is also pushing to clear the backlog orders, which the management described last quarter as historically high.

For fiscal 2023, Cisco said it expects revenue growth of 9 per cent to 10.5 per cent, and adjusted per share earnings between $3.73 to $3.78. It had previously forecast revenue growth of 4.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent and earnings per share of $3.51 to $3.58.

The raise in outlook comes on the back of growth in recurring revenue, improvement in supply chain and future estimated revenue, Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren said in a statement.

The company's remaining performance obligations (RPO), a metric that denotes contractual revenue that will be recognized in the future, was $31.8 billion as of January-end, compared to $30.9 billion in October.

Revenue in the second-quarter ended Jan. 28 rose 7 per cent to $13.59 billion, also higher than analysts' average estimate of $13.43 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Source: Reuters

