Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cisco shares plunge after China lockdowns, Ukraine crisis hits outlook
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cisco shares plunge after China lockdowns, Ukraine crisis hits outlook

Cisco shares plunge after China lockdowns, Ukraine crisis hits outlook

FILE PHOTO: The Cisco Systems logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

19 May 2022 04:25AM (Updated: 19 May 2022 05:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cisco Systems Inc cut its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday after COVID lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine dragged sales below estimates in the third quarter, sending shares down 13 per cent in extended trading.

Cisco is the latest U.S. company to lay out a hit to earnings from Beijing's "Zero COVID" policy that has worsened supply-chain issues and dampened demand for firms already under pressure from rising inflation.

Executives said ceasing operations in Russia and Belarus due to the ongoing conflict hurt revenue growth.

The company now expects revenue growth of 2 per cent to 3 per cent in fiscal 2022, compared with an earlier forecast of 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

"We believe that our revenue performance in the upcoming quarters is less dependent on demand and more dependent on the supply availability in this increasingly complex environment," Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins said on a post-earnings call.

Its adjusted profit expectations of $3.29 to $3.37 per share were lowered from the $3.41 to $3.46 per share forecast earlier.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted profit of 87 cents on revenue of $12.8 billion, compared with expectations of 86 cents on revenue of $13.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It expects fourth-quarter revenue to decline by 1 per cent to 5.5 per cent, while adjusted profit expectations of 76 cents to 84 cents per share were much below estimates of 92 cents.

Cisco shares were trading at $40 in extended trading, after closing 4.4 per cent lower on Wednesday. They have lost about 23.7 per cent so far this year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us