Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cisco unveils technology to predict network issues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cisco unveils technology to predict network issues

Cisco unveils technology to predict network issues

The Cisco Systems logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, US, May 4, 2015. (File photo: Reuters/Jim Young)

04 May 2022 08:03PM (Updated: 04 May 2022 08:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cisco Systems on Wednesday (May 4) unveiled a technology that it says can predict issues on enterprise networks before they happen to help prevent problems and increase reliability.

The predictive software engine will gather data from various sources within a company's network, learn the patterns and help engineers find hardware issues, bandwidth spikes and app configuration changes before they cause difficulties.

"A dedicated team of about 30 people have been working on this over the last two years," Cisco Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins told Reuters. "We will apply this technology to a broad range of products and services over the next few years."

Cisco, which sells a range of networking equipment and software to connect devices to the Internet, has tested the technology with about 15 customers, including Phillips 66 and Schneider Electric.

Traditional technologies can detect issues and react only when they happen, but if networks can predict issues and make changes proactively, the user will have a vastly better experience, Robbins said.

The company plans to announce initial integrations and offers of the product at its annual networking conference, Cisco Live, in June.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Cisco Systems

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us