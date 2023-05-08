Logo
Business

Citi appoints new North Africa, Levant and Central Asia head
Citi appoints new North Africa, Levant and Central Asia head

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

08 May 2023 02:47PM
DUBAI : Banking group Citi has appointed Omar Hafeez as head of its North Africa, Levant and Central Asia operations based in Dubai after a reorganisation of the company's MENA region, it said on Monday.

Hafeez transfers from Japan, where he was head of the corporate banking business, the third largest for Citi globally.

The North Africa, Levant and Central Asia sub-cluster consists of Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Israel, Citi said.

(Reproting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

