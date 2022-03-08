Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Citi plans 900 hires for commercial banking unit over three years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Citi plans 900 hires for commercial banking unit over three years

Citi plans 900 hires for commercial banking unit over three years

The Citi bank logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

08 Mar 2022 01:57PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 02:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Citigroup Inc's commercial banking unit will hire 900 employees over the next three years, a large part of which will be for the US bank's Asia Pacific business, as it plans to fast-track growth.

The US lender said on Monday that along with launching in new markets and expanding its digital capabilities, the Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) unit is looking to ramp up its presence in high-growth and emerging markets.

The bank, which currently operates in 60 countries and focuses on lending to mid-sized companies, said a bulk of the hires are expected to be in areas where it sees an increase in business activity, particularly the United States, China, Brazil, India and countries in Western Europe.

The move comes at a time when the Wall Street institution has been cutting down its international footprint by exiting non-core markets. Chief Executive Jane Fraser, who took the helm last year, has looked to simplify the bank and bring its profitability more in line with its peers.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Citi said, as part of its global headcount expansion plan, it would hire close to 350 people, including nearly 200 commercial bankers, over the next three years to accelerate growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The hiring represents the largest investment in headcount across the bank globally, it said.

A majority of these hires will be placed in China, Hong Kong, India and Singapore. China and India will each get around 80 new hires. Hong Kong will add close to 100 people, while another over 30 will go to Singapore.

The arrangement will strengthen Citi's services, including treasury and trade solutions, securities, and its collaboration with global wealth management.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific business contributed 41 per cent to the bank's global revenues of US$2.7 billion.

Earlier this year, Citigroup said it will exit its Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico and also announced a deal to sell its retail unit in Taiwan.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Citigroup

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us