Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Citi promotes Jiang and Li to Asia industrials banking co-heads - memo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Citi promotes Jiang and Li to Asia industrials banking co-heads - memo

Citi promotes Jiang and Li to Asia industrials banking co-heads - memo

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

06 Oct 2021 11:19AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 11:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Citigroup has appointed David Jiang and Lei Li as co-head of industrials investment banking for Asia, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Jiang has been with Citi for three years while Li has worked at the bank since 2014, the memo said.

The Hong Kong-based duo replace David Biller, who was recently appointed to be the Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory co-head of industrials for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Japan for the global bank.

As part of the changes, Li will eventually move out of her role as head of China mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the memo added.

A Citi spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us