Citi raises bitcoin, ether forecasts on strong crypto activity

Oct 1 : Citigroup raised its 12-month forecasts for bitcoin and ether, citing stronger crypto activity, a supportive macroeconomic backdrop and a resumption of ETF inflows.

The brokerage increased its target for bitcoin to $113,000 from $82,000 and for ether to $3,028 from $2,240.

• Citi said in a note dated Wednesday that it expects crypto inflows to resume at a slower but steadier pace as advisers and brokerages gradually increase allocations to bitcoin

• The brokerage also forecast $5 billion of inflows over the next 12 months

• The US Senate last week failed to advance The Clarity Act, aimed at creating a regulatory framework for digital assets, in a setback for the broader industry

• "The Clarity Act's failure narrowed the path to a market-structure bill, yet spurred Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule announcements that dampened negative sentiment," Citi said

• Bitcoin and ether have rallied nearly 40 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively, in the past 3 months, narrowing their year-to-date losses to about 4 per cent and 9 per cent

• After months of lagging broader risk assets, bitcoin has risen 40 per cent since its July lows as a soft dollar, following the US Treasury's recent move to buy back longer-dated bonds, revived momentum across crypto markets