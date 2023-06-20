Logo
Citi trims China's 2023 growth forecast on 'confidence trap'
Business

FILE PHOTO: A view of the city skyline and Huangpu river, ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. Picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

20 Jun 2023 11:57AM
BEIJING : Citi analysts cut forecasts for China's 2023 economic growth, saying the world's second-biggest economy is on the brink of a "confidence trap" as the initial COVID-19 reopening impulse starts to fade.

The U.S. investment bank trimmed China's full-year gross domestic product growth forecast to 5.5 per cent from 6.1 per cent previously, according to a note published on Tuesday.

To shore up the slowing recovery, China on Tuesday cut its key lending benchmarks, the first such reductions in 10 months.

Source: Reuters

