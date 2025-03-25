Citigroup appoints Akira Hoshino as head of markets for Japan

Citigroup appointed Akira Hoshino as the head of markets for Japan on Tuesday, effective immediately.

Hoshino, who previously led the foreign exchange and rates sales divisions, will drive business growth and lead the Markets franchise in Japan, the bank said.

With over three decades of experience in markets trading globally, Hoshino will report to Paul Smith, head of markets for Japan, Asia North and Australia and Robert Nakamura, Citi country officer and banking head for Japan.

Citi's markets business serves corporates, institutional investors, and governments from trading floors in almost 80 countries. It provides underwriting, sales and trading and distribution capabilities across asset classes like commodities, equities, rates, others.