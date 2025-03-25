Logo
Business

Citigroup appoints Akira Hoshino as head of markets for Japan
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Citigroup Inc in Tokyo February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao(JAPAN)/File Photo
Citigroup appoints Akira Hoshino as head of markets for Japan
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Citigroup is displayed outside Citibank Tower in Hong Kong February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo
25 Mar 2025 12:41PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2025 01:26PM)
Citigroup appointed Akira Hoshino as the head of markets for Japan on Tuesday, effective immediately.

Hoshino, who previously led the foreign exchange and rates sales divisions, will drive business growth and lead the Markets franchise in Japan, the bank said.

With over three decades of experience in markets trading globally, Hoshino will report to Paul Smith, head of markets for Japan, Asia North and Australia and Robert Nakamura, Citi country officer and banking head for Japan.

Citi's markets business serves corporates, institutional investors, and governments from trading floors in almost 80 countries. It provides underwriting, sales and trading and distribution capabilities across asset classes like commodities, equities, rates, others.

Source: Reuters
