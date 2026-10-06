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Citigroup bets on Meta's Muse as AI's 'front door to the internet'
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Citigroup bets on Meta's Muse as AI's 'front door to the internet'

Citigroup bets on Meta's Muse as AI's 'front door to the internet'

Illustration shows Meta Muse logo in this illustration taken September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

06 Oct 2026 09:47PM
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Oct 6 : Citigroup estimates Meta's AI assistant Muse could generate more than $27 billion in revenue by 2030 as strong user adoption and growing engagement reinforce the platform's first-mover advantage in the emerging personal agent market.

The brokerage said Muse is increasingly becoming the "front door to the internet," helping users search, compare and transact online, while Meta expands awareness and positions the product at the center of its broader AI strategy.

• Citi said Muse's cumulative downloads have topped 6.6 million since its launch, while daily active users reached 1.8 million as new use cases emerge and Meta ramps up awareness efforts

• The brokerage estimates Muse could account for more than $27 billion in annual revenue by 2030, including about $23 billion from transaction-related revenue and roughly $4.5 billion from subscriptions

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• Unveiled last month, Muse is key to Meta's strategy to bring AI-powered personal agents to mainstream users, with the company betting the technology can drive new subscription and commerce revenue while deepening engagement across its ecosystem

• "With Muse the centerpiece of Meta's AI vision to be a key part of a user's daily life, we believe personal agents (PAs)— with Muse benefiting from its 1st-mover advantage, are emerging as the new front door to the internet," Citi said

• Muse's first-mover advantage could prove crucial as competitors such as OpenAI's ChatGPT Dots, Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude expand their own agent offerings in pursuit of what many view as the next major consumer computing platform

• Meta's stock has risen 12.4 per cent year-to-date and more than 20 per cent since Muse debuted on September 8, leaving Meta within striking distance of a $2 trillion market value

Source: Reuters
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