Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Citigroup expects up to US$1.5 billion charge from South Korea retail banking exit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Citigroup expects up to US$1.5 billion charge from South Korea retail banking exit

Citigroup expects up to US$1.5 billion charge from South Korea retail banking exit

File photo. The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, US, on Aug 3, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

08 Nov 2021 08:54PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 09:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Citigroup said on Monday (Nov 8) it expects to take a cash charge of nearly US$1.2 billion to US$1.5 billion related to the closure of its consumer banking business in South Korea.

The bank had announced its plan to exit consumer businesses in 13 markets in Asia and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), where it does not have the scale necessary to compete, in April.

The move is part of chief executive Jane Fraser's plan to streamline operations and boost the bank's profitability.

The exit will help release roughly US$7 billion of allocated tangible common equity over time and boost its capital, the bank had said last month.

"In terms of Korea...the economics of winding down the consumer business are much more attractive than continuing to run the business," said chief financial officer Mark Mason in a statement.

He said the exit from South Korea would help the bank release roughly US$2 billion of allocated tangible common equity and in the remaining markets, it was in talks with potential buyers.

Citigroup will continue to maintain its institutional presence in Asia and EMEA through four wealth centers - Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE and London.

The charges related to the closure will be incurred through the rest of 2021 and 2022, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

As part of its push to trim its operations, the bank had in August announced an agreement to sell its Australian consumer unit to National Australia Bank for nearly US$882.24 million.

Besides Australia and South Korea, Citi is also closing its retail operations in Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Citigroup

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us