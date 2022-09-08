Logo
Citigroup hires three for China securities business - source
Citigroup hires three for China securities business - source

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

08 Sep 2022 01:35PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2022 01:35PM)
HONG KONG : Citigroup has hired three bankers for its planned China securities business, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It hired Kenneth Koo as the firm's chief executive, Rochelle Wei from JPMorgan to lead its futures unit and John Lu to head the onshore equities business, the source said.

Citigroup declined to comment.

Koo and Lu did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent on LinkedIn. Wei did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Koo was previously Citigroup's chief representative in its mainland joint venture with Orient Securities that ended in 2019.

Bloomberg News first reported the new appointments on Thursday.

Last year, Citigroup applied for a mainland Chinese securities licence as part of its push to ramp up business in the market.

Source: Reuters

