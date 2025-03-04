Logo
CK Hutchison to sell 80% stake in Hutchison Ports group in $17.77 billion deal
CK Hutchison to sell 80% stake in Hutchison Ports group in $17.77 billion deal

The company logo of CK Hutchison Holdings is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

04 Mar 2025 11:17PM
Honk Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings said on Tuesday a consortium including BlackRock Inc will buy an 80 per cent stake in Hutchison Ports group for an equity value of $17.77 billion.

Source: Reuters
