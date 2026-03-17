CK Hutchison's Panama unit says country failed to respond to arbitration claim by deadline

PANAMA CITY, March 16 : Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison's Panama subsidiary said on Monday that the Central American nation's government failed to respond to an international arbitration claim submitted by the firm by the March 13 deadline.

Panama's government in January annuled the deals that gave the company control of two ports along the Panama Canal following a court ruling deeming the contracts unconstitutional.

The local unit, Panama Ports Company, also said on Monday that authorities had failed to return investor documents that it claimed were improperly seized in a raid on the firm's offices last month.