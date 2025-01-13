Clearwater Analytics to acquire Enfusion in $1.5 billion deal

:Clearwater Analytics has agreed to acquire investment management platform Enfusion in a $1.5 billion cash-and-stock deal, the companies said on Monday.

Enfusion shareholders will receive $5.85 in cash and $5.40 in Clearwater stock for each share, valuing the company at $11.25 per share, a 13 per cent premium to its last close.

Reuters had exclusively reported last year that Chicago-based firm was exploring options including a sale.

J.P. Morgan Securities and Kirkland & Ellis advised Clearwater Analytics, while Goldman Sachs and Dechert advised Enfusion's special committee.