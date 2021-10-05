Logo
Climate change huge threat to humanity, physics Nobel winner Parisi says
Climate change huge threat to humanity, physics Nobel winner Parisi says

Joint winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics, Italian scientist Giorgio Parisi, speaks to media after the announcement in Rome, Italy, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

05 Oct 2021 09:04PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 09:10PM)
ROME : Climate change is a "huge threat" to humanity and it is very important for governments to take action as quickly as possible, Italian physics Nobel prize winner Giorgio Parisi told reporters on Tuesday.

"I am very pleased to have this Nobel because it is a recognition of all the field I have been working in," Parisi added.

Japanese-born American Syukuro Manabe, German Klaus Hasselmann and Italian Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for work that helps understand complex physical systems such as Earth's changing climate.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

