Clorox says production sites back up after August cyberattack

Clorox said on Friday all its manufacturing facilities resumed operations and it is ramping up production to restock inventories after a cyberattack last month disrupted the bleach maker's business.

The company in August disclosed that a cybersecurity breach had hit portions of its information technology infrastructure, forcing it to temporarily take certain systems offline and switch to manual processing of orders.

Clorox began transitioning back to automated order processing earlier this week, the producer of Pine-Sol cleaner said, adding that it would also maximize shipping and was working to fully restore operations back to normal.

It comes after the company last week warned of a material impact on its first-quarter results due to shipping delays caused by the incident.

Cybersecurity attacks have also hit other companies in recent weeks. Casino giants MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment faced security breaches, with the hackers saying they took six terabytes of data from the companies' systems.