Cloud analytics firm Snowflake forecasts upbeat full-year product revenue; CFO Michael Scarpelli to retire

Snowflake forecast fiscal 2026 product revenue above analysts' estimates on Wednesday as the data analytics provider sees rising cloud service growth amid advancements in artificial intelligence, sending its shares up 11 per cent in extended trading.

The company also announced the retirement of Chief Financial Officer Michael Scarpelli, who will remain in his role until a successor is found. He will then move into an advisory position to ensure a smooth transition.

Before joining Snowflake in 2019, Scarpelli served as the CFO of ServiceNow.

The company's data cloud has seen strong adoption from firms looking to use AI-powered services, with Snowflake also announcing the integration of OpenAI's models directly in Snowflake Cortex AI.

Snowflake expects annual 2026 product revenue growth of 24 per cent to $4.28 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of $4.21 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Businesses are pushing their budgets as they migrate towards cloud-based solutions, ramping sales for businesses such as Snowflake.

The company forecast first-quarter product revenue between $955 million and $960 million, above estimates of $949.3 million.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $986.8 million, beating estimates of $955.9 million.