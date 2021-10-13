Cloud computing firm OVHcloud experiences network outage

PARIS :French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud said on Wednesday it was experiencing a network outage following a "human error" during the reconfiguration of one of its data centres.
The incident occurred just a day before the pricing of OVHcloud's initial public offering (IPO) in which it seeks to raise 350 million euros (US$404 million).
Founder and chairman Octave Klaba said on Twitter that the network reconfiguration was aimed at adding capacity to stem a hike in so-called Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyberattacks.
"A wrong configuration of the router caused the network to fail," Klaba said on his Twitter account.
In March, a fire at the company disrupted millions of websites, knocking out government agencies' portals, banks, shops, news websites and taking out a chunk of the .FR web space.
OVHcloud said the fire destroyed one of its four data centres in Strasbourg, in eastern France, and damaged another.
(US$1 = 0.8654 euros)
