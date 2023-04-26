Cloud developer platform Replit valued at $1.16 billion after latest funding round

Replit said on Tuesday it has raised $97.4 million in a recent financing round that valued the cloud developer platform at more than $1 billion.

The series B fund-raise which was led by Andreessen Horowitz, also included Cathie Woods' ARK Ventures and SV Angel among others.

The funding underscores a growing affinity for companies to tap private investors at a time turbulent markets and a risk-off sentiment have throttled the appetite for public listings.

Earlier this month, LayerZero Labs raised $120 million that tripled the valuation of the blockchain messaging protocol platform to $3 billion.

San Francisco-based Replit said it will use the new funds to innovate on its core development experience and expand its cloud services for developers.