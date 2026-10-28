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Cloud security startup Upwind raises $400 million, valued at $3.8 billion
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Business

Cloud security startup Upwind raises $400 million, valued at $3.8 billion

Cloud security startup Upwind raises $400 million, valued at $3.8 billion

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows LAN network cables plugged into a computer server, in Berlin, Germany, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

28 Oct 2026 10:11PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2026 02:32AM)
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Oct 28 : Cloud security startup Upwind on Wednesday said it raised $400 million in a funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, valuing it at $3.8 billion.

Here are some more details:

• The startup was valued at about $900 million in a December 2024 raise of $100 million; its $250 million Series B funding nine months ago came without a disclosed valuation

• The latest round, which will fund product expansion, brings the company's total funding to over $800 million since its founding in 2022

• Existing investors including Greylock Partners, Cyberstarts, Craft Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Alta Park and TCV also participated, while Canapi Ventures joined as a new backer

Source: Reuters
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