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Cloudflare to cut 20% jobs, quarterly revenue forecast falls short
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Cloudflare to cut 20% jobs, quarterly revenue forecast falls short

Cloudflare to cut 20% jobs, quarterly revenue forecast falls short

A logo of CLOUDFLARE sits outside the company's house on the opening day of the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman

08 May 2026 04:47AM (Updated: 08 May 2026 05:29AM)
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(Corrects paragraph four to say Michelle Zatlyn is co-founder, not CFO)

May 7 : Cloud services firm Cloudflare forecast quarterly revenue below estimates on Thursday, and said it is laying off about 20 per cent, or more than 1,100, employees globally.

Shares of the company fell more than 13 per cent in extended trading.

The company expects second-quarter revenue between $664.0 and $665.0 million, compared with estimates of $665.3 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The layoffs reflect a shift to an AI-driven operating model, CEO Matthew Prince and co-founder Michelle Zatlyn said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
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