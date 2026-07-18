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Clover Health says employee accounts accessed in cyber incident
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Clover Health says employee accounts accessed in cyber incident

Clover Health says employee accounts accessed in cyber incident

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Capitalizing on spying tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency, hackers staged a cyber assault with a self-spreading malware that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

18 Jul 2026 04:49AM
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July 17 : Clover Health Investments said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it detected unusual login activity on some of its information systems on July 4 and later found a hacker had gained access to three employee accounts through social engineering.

• The health insurer said the affected accounts belonged to non-managerial health plan employees who handled member visit scheduling and broker-facing sales work.

• These accounts could access some personal and protected health information, according to the company, but not corporate financial or claims systems.

• Clover began an investigation with external cybersecurity experts, took steps to contain the activity and notified law enforcement, it said.

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• The investigation is ongoing and the company is still reviewing what information may have been accessed or taken. Clover believes its response curbed and ended the unauthorized access.

• It also said it does not believe the incident has had, or is likely to have, a material impact on its business, financial condition or results of operations.

• Clover is reviewing legal and regulatory requirements and will notify affected members if needed, it added.

• Clover Health Investments is a U.S. health insurer focused on providing Medicare Advantage plans and technology tools for doctors.

Source: Reuters
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