Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Clutch of hedge funds held Meta shares, may have been punished
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Clutch of hedge funds held Meta shares, may have been punished

Clutch of hedge funds held Meta shares, may have been punished

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

04 Feb 2022 12:33AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 12:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TORONTO: Several hedge funds including Wellington Management Group, Sanders Capital and Tiger Global Management were among the funds that declared positions in Facebook owner Meta Platforms at the end of September, and could potentially have been hurt by the wipe-out in shares.

Shares of Meta on Thursday touched their lowest level since July 2020 after the social media giant issued a dismal forecast in which it blamed increased competition and Apple's privacy changes.

Polen Capital Management, Lone Pine Capital, Soroban Capital Partners, Egerton Capital and Marshall Wace also all held positions as of Sep 30, the most recent US regulatory filings showed.

Together, those eight hedge funds held more than 62 million shares as of Sep 30, the most recent US regulatory filings showed, which means they could have lost more than US$5 billion in paper profits - if they still held those positions and had not hedged them.

Spokespeople for Marshall Wace, Lone Pine and Soroban declined to comment while Wellington, Sanders, Tiger Global, Polen and Egerton were not immediately available for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us