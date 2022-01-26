Logo
CMC Markets says client money in third quarter close to record highs
FILE PHOTO: Dealers work at their desks whilst screens show market data at CMC Markets in London, Britain, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

26 Jan 2022 03:55PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 03:55PM)
Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc said on Wednesday its amount of client money and assets under administration in the third quarter remained close to record highs, and reiterated its annual profit outlook.

The company, which enables clients to trade in up to 10,000 financial instruments through its platform, maintained its 2022 full-year net operating income outlook of 250 million pounds ($337.50 million) to 280 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7417 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

