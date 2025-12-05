CNBC signs deal with Kalshi to add prediction data from next year

Dec 4 : CNBC has signed a multi-year deal with prediction-market operator Kalshi, bringing real-time probability data into the network's TV broadcasts and digital platforms starting next year, the companies said on Thursday.

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is a prediction market exchange where users trade contracts on the outcomes of real-world events, such as economic indicators, weather patterns, and legislative results.

The partnership comes just days after a similar integration deal with CNN, underscoring a rapid expansion of the company's media footprint.

The deals indicate the growing need for prediction-market data, long viewed as niche and sometimes controversial, in the mainstream financial news, as publishers look to enhance audience engagement with new insights.

"The world of finance depends on real-world outcomes; Kalshi predicts those outcomes," said Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour.

CNBC, owned by Comcast, will begin including exclusive market insights from Kalshi in 2026 into its programs such as "Squawk Box" and "Fast Money".

A Kalshi ticker will flash with CNBC's live programming, and a Kalshi page will be made available on the news channel's website.

Prediction markets have faced increased scrutiny from U.S. regulators and state authorities, with some experts highlighting it as superior to traditional polls, while others argue that these markets are little more than "digital casinos".