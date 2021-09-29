CNN denies Australians access to its Facebook pages, cites defamation risk

"This is the first domino to fall," said Michael Bradley, managing partner of Marque Lawyers, which works on defamation cases.

"Others will follow for sure ... mainly media entities who feel they can happily live without the Australian Facebook audience."

CNN said that Facebook declined a request to help it and other publishers disable public comments in the country following the ruling, which was made during the course of an ongoing defamation lawsuit.

CNN's main Facebook page showed an error message when accessed from Australia on Wednesday (Sep 29).

"We are disappointed that Facebook, once again, has failed to ensure its platform is a place for credible journalism and productive dialogue around current events among its users," a CNN spokeswoman said in a statement.

A Facebook spokesperson said recent court decisions had shown the need for reform in Australian defamation law and the company looked forward to "greater clarity and certainty in this area".

"While it's not our place to provide legal guidance to CNN, we have provided them with the latest information on tools we make available to help publishers manage comments," the spokesperson said.

Facebook says it has several features available for publishers and other users to restrict who can comment on posts. It and CNN did not give details of the discussions that led to CNN's decision.