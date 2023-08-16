Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

CNOOC says starts developing thin-layer CBM project in north China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

CNOOC says starts developing thin-layer CBM project in north China

CNOOC says starts developing thin-layer CBM project in north China

FILE PHOTO: Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference on the company's interim results in Hong Kong, China, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

16 Aug 2023 08:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) has started developing a thin-layer coalseam methane project in northern China, first of its kind in the country after two years of test production, the state energy group said on Wednesday.

China United Coalbed Methane Co. Ltd, a unit of CNOOC Ltd, has tapped daily average per-well gas output of 2,500 cubic metres from 212 wells drilled at the Panhe block in the northern coal province of Shanxi, the state major said.

The 17-square-kilometre Panhe block, part of the Qinshui basin, has tapped a total of 180 million cubic metres of gas since trial production began in 2020.

The gas-bearing coalseam layer, which is thinner than 1.3 metres, has long been considered a marginal resource uneconomic to unlock, CNOOC added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.