Coal storage at China power plants may hit record high by end-Nov -planner

China's state planner said on Wednesday that the amount of coal stored by power plants in the country reached 147 million tonnes as of Tuesday and may hit an all-time high by the end of this month.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which has been at the forefront of China's efforts to tame high coal prices, said in a statement that thermal coal consumption had increased in mid to late November but that average daily coal supply was exceeding consumption by nearly 2 million tonnes.

