Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Coatue, Ackman invest in trading-focused social network Commonstock
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Coatue, Ackman invest in trading-focused social network Commonstock

06 Oct 2021 12:54AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 01:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Commonstock, a social network platform for retail investors, said on Tuesday it had raised US$25 million in a funding round led by hedge fund Coatue and from others including billionaire investor Bill Ackman and Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel.

The company, which lets users on its platform copy each others' trades and discuss and rank investment strategies, did not disclose the valuation at which the funds were raised.

Venture investor Michael Ovitz, Upside Ventures and others also participated in the funding round for the company, backed by billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb.

The company 's platform is targeted at retail investors, who have caused wild price swings in shares of so-called "meme stocks" such as GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc this year by banding together on forums like Reddit's WallStreetBets.

"The era of memestocks has only underscored the need to separate signal from noise when it comes to retail investing," Commonstock founder and Chief Executive Officer David McDonough said in a statement.

The San Francisco-based company, founded in 2017 and officially launched in August 2020, also promises more transparency by requiring users to link their brokerage accounts to the platform, to verify the investments they post about are real.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us