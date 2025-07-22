Coca-Cola beats on zero-sugar sodas, higher prices; to launch cane sugar-based drink

Coca-Cola beat estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, benefiting from resilient demand for zero-sugar drinks as well as higher pricing, and laid out plans to launch a product made with U.S. cane sugar this year.

Food companies have rolled out plans to make changes in ingredients and include healthier substitutes amid Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign.

The Fanta maker's move to launch a product this fall under its trademark Coca-Cola range comes days after President Donald Trump said last week the company agreed to use real cane sugar in the U.S.

Rival PepsiCo, which topped quarterly earnings estimates last week, also said it would use sugar in its products if consumers want it.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Coca-Cola's comparable revenue rose 2.5 per cent to $12.62 billion in the three months ended June 27, beating estimates of $12.54 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

"Amid a shifting external landscape in the second quarter, the ability of our system to stay both focused and flexible enabled us to stay on course in the first half of the year," CEO James Quincey said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Sprite parent said the hit to its costs due to "global trade dynamics" remained manageable, as its operations were primarily local.

Coca-Cola has said it would look at affordable packaging options such as plastic bottles when President Trump imposed a 25 per cent duty on aluminum imports. As of June, tariffs on aluminum imports have doubled to 50 per cent.

Prices rose 6 per cent overall in the second quarter, led by increases in some inflationary markets, the company said, following a 5 per cent rise in the prior quarter.

Meanwhile, total case volumes fell about 1 per cent, compared with a 2 per cent rise in the preceding three-month period.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar jumped 14 per cent, driven by growth across all geographies.

Excluding items, the company earned 87 cents per share, beating estimates of 83 cents.

Coca-Cola now expects fiscal 2025 comparable earnings per share to increase near the top end of its prior target of a 2 per cent to 3 per cent rise.

The Minute Maid maker's shares were last down 1 per cent in choppy premarket trading. They have risen 12.5 per cent so far this year.