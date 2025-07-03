Logo
Code of practice to help companies with AI rules may come end 2025, EU says
FILE PHOTO: A copy of "The European Union Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act" on display during the AI & Big Data Expo 2025 at the Olympia, in London, Britain, February 5, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

03 Jul 2025 08:06PM (Updated: 03 Jul 2025 08:21PM)
BRUSSELS :Key guidance to help thousands of companies comply with the European Union's landmark artificial intelligence rules may come at the end of the year, the European Commission said on Thursday, marking a six-month delay.

"On the AI Act's GPAI rules, the European AI Board is discussing the timing to implement the Code of Practice, with the end of 2025 being considered," a Commission spokesperson said.

GPAI refers to large language models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar models launched by Google and Mistral. The Commission had originally set May 2 as the deadline for the introduction of the Code of Practice.

Source: Reuters
