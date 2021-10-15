Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Coding platform GitLab valued at US$13.48 billion as shares climb in debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Coding platform GitLab valued at US$13.48 billion in strong market debut

15 Oct 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 12:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 1)

GitLab Inc shares opened about 22per cent above their offer price in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the software development platform a market capitalization of US$13.48 billion.

The company's stock opened at US$94.25, compared with the initial public offering price of US$77 per share.

The company, whose customers include Nvidia Corp, Siemens AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sold 8.42 million shares in its IPO. A selling stockholder affiliated with co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1.98 million shares.

The IPO raised nearly US$801 million in total. It was priced above the higher end of the US$66 to US$69 price range GitLab had marketed earlier.

Software and technology companies such as UiPath Inc and Coupang Inc have made strong U.S. market debuts in the past year, thanks to robust investor appetite for high-growth companies.

But the IPO market has slowed in recent weeks as concerns over inflation and choppy trading forced some companies to delay their listing plans.

Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities were the lead underwriters for GitLab's offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us