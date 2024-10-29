Coframe raises $9 million for websites that optimize themselves using AI

SAN FRANCISCO : Coframe, an artificial intelligence startup focused on website optimization, said on Tuesday it raised $9.3 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by Khosla Ventures and NFDG, the AI-focused fund run by former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and former Apple executive Daniel Gross.

Coframe's platform utilizes generative AI to continuously test and improve a company’s website and marketing campaigns, including text, visuals and code, the company said. The technology allows businesses to personalize user experiences and increase sales.

“Why should software user interfaces be the same in every situation? We should tailor user interfaces based on who the user is and what they are trying to do,” said Friedman.

Coframe has worked with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to develop a specialized AI model for generating a website’s code for its user interface, the company said. This collaboration aims to address the challenge of creating visually consistent and on-brand user interface elements through automated code generation.

In recent tests with a large international company, campaigns using Coframe performed on average 42 per cent better in click-through rates, with one customer segment seeing a 352 per cent lift, Coframe CEO Josh Payne said. The company is currently working with growth and marketing teams in a limited testing phase, he said.