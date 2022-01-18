Cognac sales jump 31% as drinkers go upmarket

Logo
Cognac sales jump 31per cent as drinkers go upmarket
A bottle of Remy Martin LOUIS XIII cognac is displayed at the Remy Cointreau SA headquarters in Paris, France, on Jan 21, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

18 Jan 2022 12:04AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 12:09AM)
PARIS: Cognac sales surged by a nearly a third last year as American and Chinese drinkers guzzled old vintages, in the latest sign premium drinks makers are putting the pandemic behind them.

Sales of the brandy, produced in the Cognac region of France, rose by almost 31 per cent in value to €3.6 billion (US$4.1 billion), industry group BNIC said on Monday.

Volumes were up 16 per cent to 223.2 million bottles.

"This growth reflects a real recovery of cognac, as well as new consumption habits," BNIC said in a statement, noting sales had also risen compared with 2019, before the pandemic struck.

The outlook should remain positive in the coming months for all destinations, BNIC added.

The news comes after France's champagne industry said last month it expected record sales in 2021, and follows strong results from several spirits companies.

Cognac sales to its largest market, the United States, climbed 11 per cent, with 115 million bottles shipped in 2021.

Sales to China, its second biggest, leapt 56 per cent with 34 million bottles shipped, while European sales were up 8 per cent to reach 37.1 million bottles.

In late November, spirits group Remy Cointreau raised its full-year profit forecast after a better-than-expected first half, driven by strong demand for its premium cognac in China, the United States and Europe.

Pernod Ricard, which owns Martell cognac, also pointed to a jump in sales in China.

The 2021 harvest, at 867,312 hectolitres, was within the 10-year average and should support further growth for the sector, BNIC said.

Source: Reuters

