Nov 20 : Coding startup Cognition AI is in funding talks at a $75 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is considering raising $2 billion or more in the latest round, the report said, adding that the talks were ongoing and the details could change.

The news comes about two months after Cognition raised $2 billion in a Series E funding round at a valuation of $48 billion. The round was led by new investors Andreessen Horowitz and Accel, alongside existing backers Founders Fund, General Catalyst, and Avenir.

Cognition did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is an AI startup that develops autonomous software-engineering agents, which can plan, write, test and deploy code with limited human intervention.

The company was valued at $26 billion in a funding round in May, when it raised $1 billion.