Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cognizant projects revenue above estimates, CFO to retire in 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cognizant projects revenue above estimates, CFO to retire in 2024

Cognizant projects revenue above estimates, CFO to retire in 2024

Cognizant's logo is pictured on a smartphone in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Aug 2023 05:29AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cognizant Technology Solutions forecast third-quarter revenue above estimates on Wednesday as more businesses turn to the IT services provider to digitize their operations, sending its shares up more than 6 per cent after the bell.

The company also said CFO Jan Siegmund would retire in early 2024.

The New Jersey-based company expects current-quarter revenue of between $4.89 billion and $4.94 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $4.86 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

While enterprise budgets have been tight due to economic uncertainty, businesses are still pressing on with digitization efforts as flagged by Cognizant's peers including TCS and Accenture.

The company now expects full-year adjusted profit per share in the range of $4.25 to $4.48, compared with an earlier estimate of between $4.11 and $4.34.

"The continued reduction in our voluntary attrition, improved employee engagement and higher customer satisfaction scores reflect the interdependence of our client and employee experience," said CEO Ravi Kumar S.

Revenue for the second quarter stood at $4.89 billion, slightly above estimates of $4.84 billion.

The company reported adjusted profit of $1.10 per share, compared with estimates of 99 cents.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.