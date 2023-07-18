Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Coinbase CEO to meet US House Democrats on Wednesday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Coinbase CEO to meet US House Democrats on Wednesday

Coinbase CEO to meet US House Democrats on Wednesday

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, looks on during the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference in New York City, U.S., June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

18 Jul 2023 08:38AM (Updated: 18 Jul 2023 10:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong will meet privately with a group of U.S. House of Representatives Democrats on Wednesday morning and plans to make remarks on the future of digital asset legislation.

The meeting comes as Coinbase and Binance - two of the world's largest crypto exchanges - are grappling with lawsuits brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly failing to register their operations with the agency.

At the meeting, Armstrong will also touch upon related issues, such as tax, national security, privacy, and climate, a New Democrat Coalition spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

If the SEC lawsuits are successful, they could transform the crypto market by successfully asserting the SEC's jurisdiction over the industry which for years has argued that tokens do not constitute securities and should not be regulated by the commission.

Both Coinbase and Binance deny the SEC's allegations and have pledged to vigorously defend themselves in court.

Armstrong is an outspoken SEC critic who has called SEC Chair Gary Gensler an "outlier" among Washington policymakers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.