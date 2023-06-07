Logo
Business

Coinbase CEO says company has been historically transparent with SEC - CNBC interview
FILE PHOTO: Brian Armstrong, CEO and Co-Founder of Coinbase, speaks at the 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson
FILE PHOTO: A representation of the cryptocurrency is seen in front of Coinbase logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
07 Jun 2023 10:00PM
Coinbase Global's CEO Brian Armstrong said on Wednesday that the crypto exchange has a long history of being transparent with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Armstrong was speaking in an interview with CNBC, a day after the company was sued by the U.S. securities regulator on allegations it failed to register as an exchange.

"The SEC allowed us to become a public company ... so, its not great to have a regulator come back and say, actually, we changed our mind," Armstrong said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged Coinbase traded at least 13 crypto assets that are securities that should have been registered, including tokens such as Solana, Cardano and Polygon.

Coinbase shares rebounded on Wednesday to rise nearly 1 per cent to $52.03.

The stock has declined about 20 per cent since the SEC sued Coinbase and rival Binance alleging securities law violations, wiping roughly $3 billion from Coinbase's market value.

Short sellers have raked in roughly $463 million in paper profits betting against Coinbase over the past two sessions, according to data from analytics firm Ortex.

Source: Reuters

