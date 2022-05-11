Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Coinbase CEO says new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Coinbase CEO says new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk

Coinbase CEO says new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the cryptocurrency is seen in front of Coinbase logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 May 2022 06:04PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 06:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The chief executive of Coinbase said a disclosure in its latest quarterly filing did not indicate the cryptocurrency exchange operator faced a bankruptcy risk and it had been made to meet a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirement.

Brian Armstrong made his comments after Coinbase said on Tuesday that, in the event of bankruptcy, crypto assets held by the exchange could be considered property of the bankruptcy proceedings and customers could be treated as general unsecured creditors.

An unsecured creditor would be one of the last to be paid in any bankruptcy and last in line for claims.

Coinbase, whose shares plunged 15 per cent in extended trade on Tuesday, also missed estimates for first-quarter revenue and posted a loss as turmoil in global markets curbed investor appetite for higher risk assets including cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, said its disclosure might lead customers to believe that keeping their coins on the platform would be considered "more risky", which would in turn materially impact its financial position.

"We have no risk of bankruptcy," Armstrong wrote on Twitter after the disclosure, which he said was made to meet SEC requirements.

He said it was unlikely that "a court would decide to consider customer assets as part of the company in bankruptcy proceedings", although he said it was still possible.

He said Coinbase would take further steps to ensure it offered protection for its retail customers.

"We should have updated our retail terms sooner, and we didn't communicate proactively when this risk disclosure was added," Armstrong said. "My deepest apologies."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us