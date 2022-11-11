Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Coinbase cuts jobs again as cryptocurrencies extend fall
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Coinbase cuts jobs again as cryptocurrencies extend fall

Coinbase cuts jobs again as cryptocurrencies extend fall

A representation of the cryptocurrency is seen in front of Coinbase logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Nov 2022 04:04AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 04:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global cut over 60 jobs in its recruiting and institutional onboarding teams, a spokesperson said on Thursday, at a time when pummelled digital coins risk another contagion in the sector and bigger rival FTX inches closer to a collapse.

The job cuts, the second time this year, follow a week after "crypto market headwinds" contributed to Coinbase's net loss of US$544.6 million for the three months ended Sep 30, compared to a profit of US$406.1 million a year ago.

The job cuts will help operate as efficiently as possible," the spokesperson said.

In June, Coinbase cut 1,100 jobs, or 18 per cent of its workforce, weeks after it said it would extend a hiring freeze and rescind a number of accepted offers.

Cryptocurrencies languished this year as higher interest rates and exacerbating worries of an economic downturn cratered prices that eliminated key players such as Voyager Digital, Three Arrows Capital and Celsius Network.

But the bigger blow to digital assets came since FTX showed early cracks. The larger crypto exchange, which had developed a penchant for bailing out troubled crypto firms, is exploring options since a liquidity crunch came to light and now faces scrutiny from US regulators over its handling of customer funds, as well as its crypto-lending activities.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.