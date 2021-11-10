Coinbase falls short on revenue as trading volumes slump 30per cent

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc on Tuesday reported a nearly 30per cent fall in third-quarter trading volumes on a sequential basis, hit by lower volatility and declining prices for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Trading volumes fell to US$327 billion in the quarter from US$462 billion in the second. Of this, bitcoin comprised 19per cent, down from 24per cent last quarter.

The company's shares tumbled 13per cent in trading after the bell.

Total revenue fell to US$1.31 billion from US$2.23 billion in the prior quarter, also missing estimates of US$1.57 billion.

Crypto exchanges have benefited from the mainstreaming of digital assets, with businesses across the globe investing heavily into growing their crypto infrastructure.

However, calls for more oversight on crypto trading and products triggered a punishing slide in bitcoin prices earlier this year.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of US$405.34 million, or US$1.62 per share. Analysts had expected a profit of US$1.57 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)