Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Coinbase Global plans to cut 1,100 jobs, or 18% of staff
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Coinbase Global plans to cut 1,100 jobs, or 18% of staff

Coinbase Global plans to cut 1,100 jobs, or 18% of staff

The logo for Coinbase Global, the biggest US cryptocurrency exchange, displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York, US, Apr 14, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

14 Jun 2022 08:41PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 08:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Coinbase Global says it plans to cut about 1,100 jobs, or approximately 18 per cent of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring in order to help manage its operating expenses in response to current market conditions.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it expects to have about 5,000 total employees at the end of its current fiscal quarter on Jun 30.

Coinbase estimates that it will incur about US$40 million to US$45 million in total restructuring expenses, mostly related to employee severance and other termination benefits.

The restructuring plan is anticipated to be substantially complete in the second quarter.

Related:

Source: AP/ic

Related Topics

cryptocurrency

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us