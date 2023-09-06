Logo
Business

Coinbase to launch new lending platform aimed at large institutional investors
Coinbase to launch new lending platform aimed at large institutional investors

Employees of Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, watch as their listing is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

06 Sep 2023 07:08AM
Crytocurrency exchange Coinbase Global is launching a digital asset lending platform aimed at large institutional investors, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

Coinbase has raised $57 million for its new crypto-lending platform, a regulatory filing showed.

The crypto industry, which was reeling from several high profile failures, got a boost last week after a three-judge panel ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was wrong in rejecting Grayscale's proposed bitcoin ETF without explaining its reasoning.

Coinbase last month had secured approval to offer cryptocurrency futures to U.S. retail customers, scoring a major regulatory win.

Source: Reuters

