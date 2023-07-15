Logo
Business

Coinbase limiting staking service for retail customers in four states
Business

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with displayed Coinbase logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

15 Jul 2023 04:10AM
Coinbase retail customers in California, New Jersey, South Carolina and Wisconsin will be unable to pledge new cryptocurrency to the exchange’s staking program pending proceedings the states initiated last month challenging the service, Coinbase said Friday in a blog post.

Any cryptocurrencies that users in those states had staked before the orders were issued June 6 are unaffected, Coinbase said.

Ten states accused Coinbase in June of violating state securities laws through its staking program, which allows cryptocurrency holders to lock up certain assets for a period of time in exchange for yield.

Source: Reuters

