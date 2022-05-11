Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Coinbase new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk, says CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Coinbase new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk, says CEO

Coinbase new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk, says CEO

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the cryptocurrency is seen in front of Coinbase logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 May 2022 06:04PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 06:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Coinbase chief executive said a disclosure in its latest quarterly filing did not indicate the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange faced a bankruptcy risk, and it had been made to meet a regulatory requirement.

Brian Armstrong's comments on late Tuesday came after the company said in the event of bankruptcy, crypto assets held by the exchange could be considered property of the bankruptcy proceedings and customers could be treated as unsecured creditors.

An unsecured creditor would be one of the last to be paid in any bankruptcy and last in line for claims.

Coinbase said its disclosure might lead customers to believe that keeping their coins on the platform would be considered "more risky", which would in turn materially impact its financial position.

"We have no risk of bankruptcy," Armstrong said https://bit.ly/3whBhwl on Twitter after the disclosure. He said it was unlikely that "a court would decide to consider customer assets as part of the company in bankruptcy proceedings" although it was still possible.

Coinbase would take further steps to ensure it offered protection for its retail customers, Armstrong said.

"We should have updated our retail terms sooner, and we didn't communicate proactively when this risk disclosure was added," he said. "My deepest apologies."

Coinbase shares plunged 17.4 per cent before the bell on Wednesday after sliding 15 per cent in extended trading when the company's quarterly revenue missed market expectations and it swung to a loss as turmoil in global markets curbed investor appetite for digital currencies.

Its shares have plummeted 71 per cent so far this year, mirroring the drop in prices of major cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us