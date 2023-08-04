Logo
Coinbase revenue beats estimates on interest income boost
Coinbase revenue beats estimates on interest income boost

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the cryptocurrency is seen in front of Coinbase logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

04 Aug 2023 04:15AM (Updated: 04 Aug 2023 04:21AM)
:Coinbase Global beat second-quarter revenue expectations on Thursday as a surge in the crypto exchange's interest income cushioned a slump in trading volumes, sending its share up 10 per cent in extended trading.

The U.S. central bank has raised benchmark interest rates at a record pace since last year in a bid to tame iflation, allowing firms that lend money to customers to charge more on loans.

Coinbase earns interest on reserves backing USD Coin (USDC), the second-biggest stablecoin by market capitalization. It also earns interest on bitcoin-backed loans it provides to customers.

Interest income in the quarter surged to $201.4 million from $32.5 million a year ago, boosting revenue at the company's subscription and services segment.

The revenue growth comes on the heels of a dramatic quarter for the company and its rival Binance who was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June.

Coinbase's revenue in the second quarter came in at $707.9 million, beating estimates of $662.5 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Source: Reuters

