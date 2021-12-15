Logo
Coinbase says connectivity issues fixed, investigating delays
FILE PHOTO: People watch as the logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

15 Dec 2021 09:24PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 09:20PM)
Coinbase Global Inc said on a Twitter post on Wednesday it has resolved the connectivity problems that denied customers access to the cryptocurrency platform.

Coinbase said it is still investigating delays with some transactions and will provide updates soon. These issues come less than a day after a display error on its trading platform and crypto wallet caused customers to see inflated prices for non-tradable crypto assets.

The prices of cryptocurrencies surged briefly on Coinbase's platform, the company said on Twitter late on Tuesday, adding that trading was not impacted. The glitch, however, was fixed quickly.

Technical glitches have been common with cryptocurrency platforms as trading picks up in higher volumes. Last month, Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk had taken to Twitter against Binance, after the cryptocurrency exchange limited withdrawals of meme-based digital currency dogecoin.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

