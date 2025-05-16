Logo
Coinbase says it strongly believes US SEC investigation should not continue
FILE PHOTO: A representation of the cryptocurrency is seen in front of Coinbase logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 May 2025 02:02AM
Coinbase said on Thursday it strongly believes a regulatory investigation by the U.S. securities regulator into its disclosures of monthly transacting users should not continue.

The statement follows a New York Times report that said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Coinbase's user numbers in past disclosures were accurate.

"This is a hold-over investigation from the prior administration about a metric we stopped reporting two and a half years ago, which was fully disclosed to the public," Paul Grewal, the crypto exchange's chief legal officer, added in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Source: Reuters
